Supreme Court allows Trump to begin removing half a million immigrants

The Supreme Court granted the Trump admin's request to revoke humanitarian parole for more than 530,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports.

May 30, 2025

