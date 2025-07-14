Supreme Court allows Trump to continue effort to gut Education Department

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration's efforts to gut the Department of Education.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live