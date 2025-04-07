Supreme Court allows Trump to resume Alien Enemies Act deportations

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision Monday evening allowed Trump to resume deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, but said detainees must be given due process to challenge their removal.

April 7, 2025

