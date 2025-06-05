Supreme Court blocks lawsuit against gun manufacturers filed by Mexican government
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday in favor of U.S. gun manufacturers and blocked a liability lawsuit brought by the government of Mexico.
June 5, 2025
Trump and Xi hold long-awaited call, Chinese state media reports2 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Ohio woman to move forward with 'reverse' discrimination suit1 hour ago
Supreme Court blocks lawsuit against gun manufacturers filed by Mexican government1 hour ago
Air quality alerts from wildfire smoke as storms aim for the SouthJun 05, 2025
Trump announces travel ban and restrictions on 19 countries3 hours ago
Bill Clinton stands by assessment Biden's mind was 'clear' on ABC's 'The View'1 hour ago
ICE arresting migrants at immigration courts, attorneys say2 hours ago
Elon Musk doubles down on criticism of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’Jun 05, 2025
'SportsCenter' host Jay Harris makes announcementJun 05, 2025
Trump: Putin plans to retaliate for Ukraine’s drone attack3 hours ago
Unemployment filings are highest in 8 months2 hours ago
Woman testifies that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled her over 17th story balconyJun 05, 2025
Trump orders probe into Biden’s ‘cognitive decline’Jun 05, 2025
Manhunt continues for father police say killed 3 young daughters near campgroundJun 05, 2025
Girl, 5, dies after brother accidentally shoots her4 hours ago
Luigi Mangione prosecutors say they have evidence of his alleged motiveJun 05, 2025
US Marshals arrest Dominican man wanted in quadruple homicide4 hours ago
It’s game on with Nintendo Switch 2 releaseJun 05, 2025
World Pride aims to bring hope to LGBTQ+ community during Trump-era Washington1 hour ago
Thunder and Pacers to face off in Game 1 of NBA FinalsJun 05, 2025
FanDuel bans man who heckled Olympic champion Gabby Thomas4 hours ago
Deserving high school coach gets a surprise3 hours ago
Beef prices could spike this summerJun 05, 2025
New arrest in fertility clinic bombingJun 05, 2025
NASA to release most detailed images of the universe ever captured2 hours ago
New warning about weight-loss drugs and pregnancyJun 05, 2025
Billy Joel documentary premieres at Tribeca Film Festival4 hours ago
Crucial step toward building moon colonyJun 05, 2025
Department of Education threatens Columbia University’s accreditationJun 04, 2025
Family of teen arrested on his way to volleyball practice speaks outJun 04, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022