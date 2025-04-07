Supreme Court delays midnight deadline for Trump admin to fix mistaken deportation

Chief Justice John Roberts has issued a temporary administrative stay -- putting off a deadline for the government to return a mistakenly deported man to the U.S.

April 7, 2025

