Supreme Court hears arguments in case involving guns trafficked from US into Mexico

In a historic case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether American gun manufacturers can be held liable for allegedly “aiding and abetting” the illicit flow of weapons across the border.

March 4, 2025

