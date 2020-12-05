Transcript for Supreme Court hears arguments in 3 cases involving Trump's tax returns

It was he would stork and at times feisty Supreme Court argument that lasted more than three hours. The justices seemed to reject president Trump's claim of absolute immunity. From subpoenas for his private financial records three congressional committees are seeking the president's records to help draft ethics laws the Manhattan district attorney. Also wants them for an investigation into possible financial crimes the president's attorneys say all these requests are politically motivated in a distraction. Justice per Kavanagh framed the debate this way. And the question and boil candidate how can we. Book protect the house's interest in. Obtaining information it needs to legislate. But also protect the presidency. How McCourt also centrists. Several justices raised concerns about harassment of a precedent if no limits are put on investigations but justice Elena Kagan insisted congress and local law enforcement. Have to be able to defend the rule of law. What it seems to me you're asking should do is to put the kind of tent ton weight on the scales between the president and congress. And essentially can make it impossible for congress to perform oversight. Every lower federal court has ruled the president must comply with the subpoenas if the Supreme Court agrees. He would likely have to turn over at least some financial records to investigators before Election Day more importantly it would say is that. This president is not different from any other president's. Although residents. Why the wow. And we quarter proceeding. The justices are expected to hand down their decision in these cases next month Devin Dwyer ABC news Washington.

