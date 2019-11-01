Transcript for Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg's recovery is 'on track'

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recovery from surgery is quote on track but she will miss oral arguments again next week. That's according to an announcement made today by the Supreme Court. Ginsburg removed two cancers not tools from her longs in the still recovering a court spokesperson said there is no evidence of remaining disease. She has not been on the bench since surgery last month but quite possibly the toughest human being in the country I mean this woman is in place. Unstoppable and she is so many people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.