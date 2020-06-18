Transcript for The Supreme Court overturns Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA

This is an ABC news special report. Hello everyone I'm Terry Moran hear Dave's news Washington Washington bureau were coming on the air because there's a major decision out of the United States Supreme Court concerning. Did dreamers those hundreds of thousands of Americans who were brought here. As children without the authority of law illegally before the Supreme Court to question was did president trump. How the lawful authority to end president Obama's program that doc a program to protect the dreamers from deportation today in a stunning case. Chief Justice John Roberts writing with the liberals. Found that president Trump's decision to and the doctoral program that's deferred action for childhood a rivals protecting the dreamers. The president trump and his administration acted unlawfully. When they ended the Dhaka program this opinion centered. On whether or not the law had been followed. To the letter of it and that's something the Chief Justice John Roberts is very much a stickler for he found. That the original reasons that the trump administration put forward for ending daka we're not done in accordance. With the administrative procedure act that is the federal law that governs how the government should do these things and the bottom line is. The Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the trump administration acted unlawfully. When it ended Dhaka the implications of this. Cannot be overstated these are hundreds of thousands. Of young got people who are brought here as youngsters. They are. It in their workplaces in the armed forces all across our country and this is major news for them I wanna go to Devin Dwyer who covers. The Supreme Court force DeVon just before we came on the air. You said watch Chief Justice John Roberts what did the court do here. Terri to court to set an earthquake. I threw this country on this issue of immigration also sending a very clear message. I that this court is not a rubber stamp for Donald Trump's chief Justice Roberts wrote here. That there's no question the president have the power to end dot com but it's how he did it as you said he did not give. An adequate reason to explanation enough time for this decision. To be made and so. But even though this basically kicks the can for those dreamers it doesn't. Impose a permanent solution to their status the court today seen that program will stand for now. As long as said the administration doesn't come up with another reason. That's right it's important have says the court says that trump administration any administration can and docket they just didn't do it right and I want to go to Cecilia Vega. On the impact of this you are speaking earlier today on how. Important this is for our country. This is not just a Latino issue Terry this is not just an immigration issue. This is an issue that impacts every facet of our country particularly the biggest headlines that we are living with right now from race relations. These hundreds of thousands of people black and brown people that we have seen marching in the street to the pandemic that we are living under 27000. Doc a recipients are working on the front lines of our health care system today as we speak. Overwhelming support in this country 86%. Believe that these dreamers should have protections and we should say just to give Gil little bit more about who these people are. These are people who came to this country as young children with their parents whose parents immigrated illegally. They were born in other countries were talking about people. Many of them who don't speak the languages of the countries where they were born. They have been to school in this country this is a program that allow them to come out of the shadows to pay taxes to work. To be huge contributors to this to this to this economy into this country. And this ruling today will give them a little bit of a sigh of relief this is a group that has been. Torn and twisted in the win with with politics coming from this White House a president who. Who has really campaigned on of course that harsh immigration rent rhetoric and and threatened to and doc immediately after he took office yet. Then he said nice words about them saying that he would make a deal to keep these dockers at dock of recipients in this country. Today Terry we're still waiting to hear the president has to say about this ruling. This is another body blow really to president trump thanks very much to say they are from the Supreme Court once again the bottom line. The Supreme Court of the United States and a five to four opinion Chief Justice John Roberts joining the liberals. Declaring that the trump administration acted unlawfully when it ended the dock a program established by President Obama. To protect the dreamers will have much more. On this throughout the day this is. Something that affects not just Latino community as Cecilia Vega pointed out but. Our health care systems our military so many other ways a huge decision out of the Supreme Court. Stay with ABC news thanks for watching I'm Terry Moran. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.