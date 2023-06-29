Suspect charged in alleged attack on Muslim lawmaker after Eid prayer service: Police

Hartford police have made an arrest after Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan was allegedly assaulted by a man while she attended a gathering for Eid al-Adha prayers.

June 29, 2023

