Tariffs causing 'uncertainty in our supply chain,' says craft brewery owner

Port City Brewing Company Founder Bill Butcher talks about the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum and how it will impact his Virginia based brewery.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live