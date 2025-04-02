Tariffs 'without any strategy' won't help anybody: Kentucky congressman

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.) reacts ahead of the Trump administration's tariff announcement with an assessment of how the bourbon industry in Kentucky will be impacted by broad ranging tariffs.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live