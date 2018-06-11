Transcript for Ted Cruz expected to defeat Beto O'Rourke in Texas

Do you have another projections from the state of Texas. Telling the senate race and said it takes is what we say now the ten. We'll win he just a few times and bad or work in the state. Texas he is a projected winner right now Mathieu god in your state Ted Cruz. In a red state to close win but it's a way. Yeah it's a win and you know that as we talked earlier in the evening. Back to lit the fire a lot of people but this is ace still a very red state it's moving the growth of a Latino population. It's moving in debt to mating game run at probably a lose in single digits from the end of the magazine which is the first time a Democrat has got that close at 45 years. But distillery staying what do what happens is someone like that O'Rourke who is he sees little lift that the party on fire raise so much money brings a lot of hopes. Doesn't get there doesn't have congressional seat anymore what is ago. He says he's gone back to help pass some play with his kids and go back to his life that's what he says so I mean he's a guided spent authentic and all of us I think he's gonna take some. A lot of time off he's been traveling for two year straight going to all 254 counties. He's probably needs a nap for at least a week of rest to start on this but he made a game Ron accorded a red state didn't really seem to. You're looking at the breakdown of the voters that you know these are some interesting numbers coming in the U even if federal workers lost he probably can be pretty proud of some of the voters he did get to come out to the polls they set some records here for a mid term 24% of the voters in Texas were Hispanic or Latino. A 59% white. I think issues in Texas driving this race a 30% said health care that's not as far ahead as we've seen some of the other states 32% of immigration. That was as you know a big issue for Ted Cruz pointing out to the border wall say we must support this president that'll work saying we be more sensible immigration reform points per cent 21% their save the economy. When you break this down was Donald Trump a factor in your vote in Texas. Take a look at this 22% said they supported by 20% said he opposed but nearly half of the voters in Texas say Donald Trump was not a factor Ted crews pulling it out.

