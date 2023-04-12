Tennessee lawmaker Justin J. Pearson reinstated after gun control protest ouster

ABC News’ Alex Perez reports on a vote by the Shelby County commissioners to reinstate Justin J. Pearson to the Tennessee House of Representatives after he was booted from the legislature last week.

April 12, 2023

