Tensions grow between US and Ukraine as Trump's envoy meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

ABC News contributors Ian Pannell, Ike Ejiochi and former CIA field operative Darrell Blocker break down the negotiations between Russia and the U.S. as tension grows between Trump and Zelenskyy.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live