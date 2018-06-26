Transcript for Terry Crews testifies about sexual assault on Capitol Hill

Chairman Grassley. Ranking member Feinstein. And just this distinguished members of the committee. Thank you for inviting me to test of on the sexual assault survivors bill of rights Tuesday. My name mister crews. I'm an actor. Author. Former athlete. Advocate. And a survivor. Of a sexual assault. This past year. We have seen powerful men in Hollywood and elsewhere. Finally held accountable. For sexual harassment and assault. We also saw the backlash survivors base after coming forward. I wanted these survivors to know that believe. Supported them and that this happened to me to. This encouraged me to come forward. My own experience. And reflect on the cull of toxic masculinity. That exist in our society. As a child. I watched not bother violently abused my mother. Using his power and authority to dominated. All electric Pinto was held to protect. How can I get sprawl. Are to protect her from this living nightmare. As I grew up. This thought transform. The type of man I became. I swore. I would never be like my father. And yet I believe to mark core that as a man. I was more valuable. In this world. As a protector. And simple string. Guy was more words. At women were beneath me. I've used images of women's body. And pornography at my disposal. Validating my need for control. Are often cut women's short of sharing personal details of their lives. So they would seem less human. Let's re. As a man. I was taught my entire. Life. I must control the world. So I use power influence and control. To dominate every situation. From the football field to the bills that even in my own home. With my wife and children. Bit. In 2016. While at a party with my wife. Die with sexually assaulted. By us successful Hollywood agent. The assault lasted only minutes. But what he was effectively telling me while he held my genitals and his name. Was Becky go but now. That he was in control. This is how toxic masculinity permeates. Culture. As I shared my story. I was told all over and over that this was not abuse. That this was just a joke. That this was just horse play. But I can say. But one man sports play is another man's humiliation. And I chose to tell my story and share my experience. To stand in solidarity. With millions of other survivors. In the world. I know how hard it is come forward. I know exchange. Associated with cell. It happened to me. I'm not a small. It was a two remaining but in that moment. And in the time probably. I've never. Felt more masculine. As I watched women and colleagues in my industry come forward to ship bear meat to stories. Shane washed over me I did it again. And I knew I had to back. I am honored. To use my platform and story to help create additional civil rights protections for survivors across the nation. Under the sexual assault survivors bill of rights. Which is why the sexual assault survivors bill of rights is a critical bill that must be an active in all. Fifty states. This bill. Give survivors the right to a pull the government subsidized rate cute to alleviate the financial burden of seeking justice. It gives survivors the right to receipt information. Including access to police reports. Rape kit result and access to sexual assault counselors. I'm by requiring. That rape kits and forensic DNA evidence be retained for the duration of the statute of limitations. This bill. Give survivors a right to have time to distance themselves from the immediate trauma. Before making it difficult decision to report the assault to laud Portsmouth. This is why I sit here today. With Amanda win and the rise to. Every man woman and child. Deserves. To be seen as equal under the law. The sexual assault survivors bill of rights does just that are recognizing survivors basic civil rights. What we can call attention to a culture of toxic masculinity and didn't mean to disrupt power dynamics. This bill creates long term change. And gives power and control. Practice of Arturs. All survivors must be protected and this bill must be enacted in all fifty states. It.

