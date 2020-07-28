Testing Lapses

More
Critics say the initial failure of coronavirus testing cost critical weeks, while White House officials blame testing delays on a shortage of supplies.
4:08 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Testing Lapses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:08","description":"Critics say the initial failure of coronavirus testing cost critical weeks, while White House officials blame testing delays on a shortage of supplies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72021022","title":"Testing Lapses","url":"/Politics/video/testing-lapses-72021022"}