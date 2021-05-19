Transcript for Texas on verge of passing controversial election law

On impact from January 6 and the 20/20 election of former president trumps lies that 120 twin election was somehow illegitimate. They spilled over into state politics around the country we've been covering this Republican lawmakers have pushed new voting restrictions in nearly every state. They say in the name of what to call election integrity the state of Texas is likely to be the next state to make a moves are joining us now. Is it mainly Mars on a Mars Yoni up president of the Texas civil rights project. And Jeffrey skelley from our colleagues over at 538 who did a great doubts article looking at all of these laws and their impact. Thanks both of you for being here and maybe if I can begin with you please. Big just get the latest state of play there in Texas each chamber legislatures passed some version of these restrictions. Sounds like they're gonna hammer out a final deal what will it look like what do you expect. Sundstrand wellness data plane is quite dynamic out here in Texas since you mention each chamber at the legislature has Patton passed the burden. Com clients omnibus is voter suppression bill. Each is a little bit different track down but there are some critical similarities do it in power partisan or watch. Being glued to naked morn get a claw. Four members of the community to assist vulnerable mothers infants had disabilities are people hoop for the English. Language. And you what I actually create a whole inclusive new liabilities around it. I'm pretty decent collection sites helping someone applied to vote by may now. And you know going back to Easton beginning you're missing that is the scene about who's these bills everything that we base carry. Is that it comes directly from. Campaign and then who selection strategy. President trumpet is an absolutely. Fair renowned. Artists foundation. T trying TT the dateline created a public policy so. We have twelve mark Angel legislative session and luckily we do have a ground swell of opposition against these oaths. And so we're gonna continue fighting and hopefully I'm ended. And Geoffrey the Brennan Center says the most common restrictions being pushed throughout the country are limits on absentee voting. And voter ID laws how much of this is aimed at reverting back to pre pandemic voting rolls vs implementing entirely new restrictions. A lot of it is your stretch he has something you're seeing a number states including state Georgia I recently passed election law it is. Using I he. When you actually ask. See our you know usually. You each night. I. Credit ID number or driver's license are. And the problem there of course that it adds another wrinkle actually casting a ballot great opportunities our air and make it harder to actually. I cash about. A moral and anger at burnout so that's that's one example. That balance changes. Stricter voter ID law is being. Are in a minute. You know. This summer this is having about her age beyond sad like Wyoming we're just pass stricter. Better like you laws so basically every on a Medicaid or Medicare. Insurance cards as a photo on it yeah show wanted us this accident at issue though on previously just show you register its. That sort of thing. You know and and it Jeffrey. 538 dot com and really a good attempt to see what would be the actual impact of these laws. There is this surprising conclusion. That is suggested by will be your analysis you question the conventional wisdom that limiting voter turnout would benefit Republicans and heard Democrats now. The traditional notion Democrats and Republicans that president trump talked about it if too many people vote Democrats are gonna win all the time but that's not really the case. I think there's there's good evidence that the people that are most affected by these kinds laws aren't likely to be people lesser means less education. And people coloreds or some ballistics are clearly potentially hear Democrats but at same time you think about. Sort of the development of the party coalitions right now. White voters without college degree become a more more or part of the Republican coalition. And so if it's more difficult to votes. You know there's more barriers for you can make a mistake and be unable to cash ballot. I could actually affect you daughters that were within trucks coalition I mean look at 220 election. Highest turnout any presidential contest since they lowered the dirty ET country. And yeah. Dollars from outperform the polls. And were. Republicans actually gain seats in the house so I think I did it turn out. Is better for Democrats you know uniformly used is simply wrong and I think that attempt search triggering could actually have. Sort of an unintended consequence or oh. And Mimi specifically in regards to the Texas proposals need tweeted that 63 civil rights groups went through them to point to specific examples of voter suppression so what are some of those examples. Yeah I mean there's a lot she's from. I mean we're seeing furnace that she cut back early voting cards which you know practice personally just for personal use but people of color. Began trying to keep voting and in addition front funny when he used by all sorts of books but disproportionately used by people of color. There's a provision online community where polling places are and I'm happy to pulling them away from its music color and saw the man in. I'm more affluent whiter neighborhoods. Yeah I do and you can and it never met some minutes he got taxes as you are already. He knows it's a cool place to believe in the country actually I Jeffrey's article cited a study. And concluded. And so what we're seeing in taxes is all of these additional layers. On top of the eight periods hostile environment. Susan looting and I think she's right I mean this is something. That we know is going to ministry effects on poor herders and owners of colored people with disabilities but he is going to make it harder for everybody to those at the expense per. And this is all being done in the name of election integrity. Were or which is really a solution in search of a problem we know. That the vote in this country is secure because Republican politicians prosecutors academics think takes a presidential commission the Department of Justice under president from have been looking for vote fraud. People voting in you know when they're not supposed to be for decades. Everywhere in the condemned turned up anything and Jeffrey one of the saddest things. In in your report. Is is they're finding that 54%. Of black respondents in the poll 35% Hispanic respondents told 538. And and I it says last fall that they believe Republicans didn't want people like me. To vote. What does that say. Well I think given though. Either the legislation she proposed her losses at any pass rush exploding. And the fact that we know there's reason to think that they wouldn't. Disproportionately impact first collar voters of color are responding by saying. While I feel targeted I feel like the Republican Party doesn't want people like me about it and we now also are O. You're more likely to see easily. Trying to push proposals in states with large minority populations particularly highly engaged. Minority population just say Georgia should see this new law bear. Right after the 120 election when he saw. Black voters or she are fairly large chunk of the boat in Georgia and Barry RJ Joseph Biden winning that seat narrowly electoral college and Dan on how. That area high turnout among black voters senator Ron arts in January. One Democrats those are there were. You can control the senate. So. Seattle law proposed in Georgia just out. Actually saw black voters have such a large impact is she is very much in line which the sort of a pattern of how legislation is proposed to restrict. And one other thing about Giorgio that we know is that election was scrutinized by recounts by lawsuits. But all kinds of ways it was one according to Georgia's own Republican officials. One of the cleanest and fairest and most accurate elections they'd ever had. Nevertheless this remains an important issue in Mimi Marcy Johnny and Jeffrey skelley thanks for helping us understand.

