Transcript for Texts show diplomats discussed plan to push Ukraine to investigate Biden

And we begin today that with the latest developments on the impeachment inquiry here in Washington the president in an extraordinary. Move yesterday. Calling on another foreign country to help him dig up dirt. I'm Joseph Biden asking China a geopolitical flow of the United States to investigate. A former American vice president think about that and there is no evidence at least right now. Of any wrongdoing we're learning also some new details about how the president's train. Also tried to pressure Ukraine. In doing the same thing is he now wants China to do Karen Travers is our White House correspondent. Cared so much is happening so fast here people having a hard time digesting all these developments but let's just start with. The president's conduct his declaration yesterday in front of cameras that he wants China now to look into it into Joseph Biden this. Is a pretty brazen statement this east acting as if this is a. All OK. I mean imagine if we learned through breaking news story that the president had said this on a phone call you would be a major scandal instead the president says it. Right here at the white house on camera the timing is certainly incredible seven because of course this comes as. The residents phone call the president of Ukraine is the centerpiece of the democrats' impeachment inquiry right now and you saw the president yesterday suggesting that China should be doing the same thing investigating former vice president Joseph Biden. And he's signed. And this also interesting giving the timing of this beat his the United States and China of course are locked in intense trade negotiations. Next week senior Chinese officials will be coming here to Washington to meet with senior trump administration officials. And there are now questions about whether or not the president is going to meet this. Part of those talks is he going to put pressure on China to move forward on this investigation. He was asked yesterday if he would talk about this with president Sheehy says he hadn't but he would consider doing it something to start thinking about. The president's top trade advisor was asked about this today about whether this has come up in calls in the house. And whether the city part of the trade conversations but Larry Kudlow said that he doesn't know it couldn't add anything more to that. President though of course is getting a lot of questions about this. And it is incredible as you say that he did this so brazenly and right there out in the open on camera. Yeah it's extraordinary can it be one thing if there was evidence out there that the president wanted another country to look into but in this case is Dan Abrams said this morning Good Morning America. The president is asking these countries to go find him evidence yes and our holy days there that this yes and the president a defending himself on Twitter today by saying you know the he has no right to root out corruption he had an obligation to do this as president. But the question is what they air is there or did you doing this to try and dig up dirt on a potential political rival. That's bringing captain falters in the conversation she's our investigative reporter up on Capitol Hill because were also getting a clearer picture Catherine. How the president tried to pressure Ukraine. To do this investigating into the Biden's you broke this story last night you obtain these text messages from US diplomats. Would that it were involved with the Ukraine appearing to show how the administration was trying to pressure that country to do this investigation. Last night definitely. Obtain these attacks yesterday afternoon in and they shows the top US diplomats such Ukraine they rose to a group of Americans aren't I want to read this Texan says quote I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for. Help with political campaign now these concerns that I were expressed thanks Bill Taylor who was a top. The US diplomat to Ukraine at the time he received a response on that same texting threats. An encrypted messaging threats. That says that tax charges top. Correct that is why the president's intentions seven but later in the evening the committee's co released also was some of these text messages from Lee. Last night not not the full picture of them but what it showed is that senior State Department officials work. Using a potential summit between presidents from in the Ukrainian president as leverage to get the Ukraine to investigate and Trump's political rivals that. Yet the president says he was in pressuring anybody but behind the scenes it's clear they were trying to use this possibility of a meeting at the White House the possibility of that aid. Certainly did do what the president had wanted things Catherine stand by let's bring in Patrick rebel into this conversation he's been doing. Our reporting for ABC news over in in the Ukraine in Kiev hey Patrick so Ukrainian officials talk a little bit about these. Biden allegations that the president is kicking up Ukrainian officials as you've reported. Previously looked into this years ago didn't find any evidence of wrongdoing but then a curious development today. The new prosecutor in the Ukraine announced. That they're gonna reexamine some past criminal cases with an all of our who had some ties to Biden. Al-Qaeda so bear with me because this is quite complicated but basically you know we've been paying. The president's job as the proceedings and bonding that ukrainians investigate Biden and his son hunts a fight in. What's happened today was the prosecutor's office hasn't opened an investigation into Hudson by it and what they have done. Civilian review these cases and all the dog named Dakota was let's check skate he basically owns the company Dorismond an easy company. Hudson Biden sat on the photo in this so that the hot. This theory that that that hunts of lighting could have been doing wrong doing in that particular Joseph Biden might abused his power. By having a prosecutor find who is investigating this company that tons of items on the volatile. This look what we found in our voting is that there's no evidence that the Joseph Biden did that but nonetheless the president has been pushing. This this theory that you did it now for months actually and in particular in this cold. With the Ukrainian president presents an ST source hat today is that now the prosecutor's office is saying that they are looking again at these cases. In two. The risk Maine's this company on supply and sound the Bulldog. What that does is it seems destined you know perhaps they could somehow be something for them to the kinsey even though they've also said and they said again today that actually. And not looking and tons of Biden there is no evidence that hunts of life did anything wrong. So easy to handle sounds. Okay that's because any news NN when it begs the question is I'm. The Ukrainian authorities now trying. Just it's time shows that president that they are doing something that they eyes seem willing to help investigate in some form would give the impression they are investigating. As early as you know has resorted these text messages account was looking at night. We saw that the ukrainians were potentially willing to show in some way to try and so that they might assist in this investigation even they never themselves and sent to that wasn't in to investigate. Patrick rebel force in the Ukraine a complicated story for sure about Africa reporting this so important showing. But the links to which the administration is going to investigate Biden. Karen Travers bring you back into this because of question a lot of people are asking his. Where Republicans and all this do they think the president's conduct calling for China a rival of the United States to investigate would no evidence of former. Vice president is. OK and legitimate appropriate what are we hearing from some of the president's allies. And not a lot from Republican lawmakers begin DeVon this is the most perfectly timed congressional recess that says. Really worked out nicely for Republicans and don't want to answer questions about that's a lot of no comments a lot of we're not gonna get into that. But that won't be the case in a week and a half when congress is back in town. So I think the president's allies though that you see going out on citizen media going out on cable defending him say. Yeah right to train route out corruption has no quid pro quo in that conversation with the president of Ukraine despite the clear indication of some pressure that was being put on presidents island he. But this new layer with China I think is going to complicate things because of course you are talking about as you mention of the top. A very critical rival of the United States that tightening in this storing intense trade negotiations. And the president seeming to pull something out of the blue and say that China should just start looking into this. He spoke a few moments ago here at the White House to reporters on the South London insisted that he's not trying to get investigations into campaign. He's trying to get investigations into corruption look for the president to be sticking with that line of defense. While providing no evidence of such at all in this case we need to keep repeating that Karen Travers warehouse where spot they so much Karen have a great weekend let's go back to Catherine quickly because the impeachment inquiry. Taking a new turn today on Capitol Hill cap turned the committees investigating the president in the house are gonna hear from a key witness today tell us about why it's important. And right it's the intelligence community inspector general he's behind closed doors up here on Capitol Hill it's imported dozens the second time 719. Has been up here speaking to this committee bad but this time. Now the members have seen the complaint they have more questions about the complaint they want to know who specifically he interviewed to cooperate. With a blessed thing. Captain Paul there's or investigative reporter up on Capitol Hill working around the clock Catherine thank you so much.

