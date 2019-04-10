-
Now Playing: How Views On Impeachment Have Changed In Just One Week
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for China to investigate Bidens
-
Now Playing: What to watch as Trump impeachment inquiry grows
-
Now Playing: Texts show diplomats discussed plan to push Ukraine to investigate Biden
-
Now Playing: Trump publicly calls on both Ukraine and China to investigate Biden
-
Now Playing: Trump tells China to investigate Bidens
-
Now Playing: Texts show US diplomats talking Trump, Ukraine aid
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests China should investigate Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: The House deposes 1st witness in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: President Trump impeachment battle escalates
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders to attend October debate
-
Now Playing: At-home rape kit CEO on ‘empowering’ sexual assault victims’ access to kits
-
Now Playing: At-home rape kits raises worries for Connecticut attorney general
-
Now Playing: Harvard alum discusses admissions controversy
-
Now Playing: Rachel Maddow talks impeachment and Pence’s involvement in Ukraine story
-
Now Playing: Should Biden say more in his defense?
-
Now Playing: Trump: China should investigate the Bidens