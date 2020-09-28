Transcript for Timeline of the battle over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

I want to switch gears to the Supreme Court any Tony Barrett nomination is just the latest episode in a Supreme Court battle that starting years ago. Let's ticket to the timeline for a look at how we got here. The battle over Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat on the Supreme Court really started back in February 2016. When justice Antonin Scalia died leaving a vacancy on the court. Ten days after scalia's death senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he would consider an Obama nominee in an election year and that the American people should have a say. Presidents ever right to nominate. Just that the senate has its constitutional right. To provide up or withhold. Confront. In this case the son. Will withhold. McConnell and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee declared they wouldn't hold any hearings on a potential nominee. Until after a new president was sworn in citing what they called the Biden rule. A reference to comments Joseph Biden made in 1992. Suggesting the senate seriously considered not holding confirmation hearings for any Supreme Court nominee until after that year's presidential election. Once the political season is underway in it is. Action on a Supreme Court nomination must be put off until after the election campaign is over. Biden later said there is no biting me. Rule and accused Republicans of cherry picking from his speech. Despite the GOP's stance President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. The true to their words senate Republicans never gave Garland a hearing. The empty Supreme Court seat became a flashpoint in the 2016 election. And then candidates from released a short list of potential nominees which helped bring over evangelical voters who were on the fence. Eleven days after his inauguration president trump nominated Neil corsets to fill the vacancy. In order to bypass democratic opposition senate Republicans invoked the so called nuclear option. And change the longstanding threshold of sixty votes to confirm a justice to a simple majority of 51. Willow. Well. Their latest on president act own judicial nomination true pickle. There's a reason it was dubbed the nuclear option. It's the most extreme measure. With the most extreme consequences. Course it was confirmed the next day more than a year after scalia's death. With the 20/20 election approaching president trump again released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. Including new names like senator Ted Cruz and Tom cotton. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died less than ten days later. And McConnell released a statement that very night saint president trumps nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States senate. And Democrats are now criticizing Mitch McConnell calling it hypocritical to confirm a justice in this election year when he refused to do so it's when he sixteen. McConnell says the key difference is that this year Republicans hold both the senate. And the White House.

