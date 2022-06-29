Tom Petty estate threatens to sue Kari Lake’s campaign over use of song

The Arizona Republican tweeted a video of highlights from the campaign trail this week with Petty’s song, “I Won’t Back Down,” playing underneath.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live