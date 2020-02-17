Transcript for Top Democratic candidates prepare for debate and Nevada caucuses

Turning out to the race for 20/20 the countdown is on in Nevada ahead of the next contest sat there for Saturday with early voting now under way the candidates aren't coming out swinging Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders are trading jabs. She would object is firing back at Rush Limbaugh. And everyone seems to be taking aim at Michael Bloomberg and his brilliant he's injured didn't hurt has the earliest good morning and. Hey good morning it really was a busy weekend on the campaign trail Joseph Biden still looking to find his footing all people at a judges trying to build on that lead in the attacks on Michael Bloomberg. Are mounting. Over 181000 Democrats turned out for the first day in the first contest in the west for the candidates. It's leading the field with the most delegates so far former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Bhuj edged he's taking aim at conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh who said he won't get elected because he's been kissing his -- has been on stage after debates. I'm pretty got a holding my Tom. But it is attempting to point out some differences between. My understanding of family values and those of this president and his supporters like Rush Limbaugh. Former vice president Joseph Biden is counting on a come back. In attacking Bernie Sanders health care plans paper talking about health care. Meant Medicare fraud universal health care for 35 years. Nothing's happened I helped get past Obama care. Sanders meanwhile going after billionaire Michael Bloomberg but he things ticket volume this election. Well I got news on this the Bloomberg. And that is the American people are sick and tired of billion as a crying about kids. Bloomberg is not competing in Nevada but he was on the minds of many of the candidates like Blumberg and Michael Bloomberg. Our Mayor Bloomberg would like to see him in the next debate I can't beat him on the airwaves that I can beat him on the debate stage. And president trump plans to hold a rally in Nevada didn't days before the caucus is continuing to try and disrupt the Democrats Kenneth Elizabeth and her thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.