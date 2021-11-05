Transcript for Top health officials testify before Senate Health Committee

Last testified before this committee less than two months account. Since that time that dedicated professionals at CDC have been working diligently. To provide additional resources to states localities Tareq Tories and times thanks to support from congress. We are updating our guidance. Based on the latest scientific evidence and we are working with our partners around the country and around the globe to reduce the burden of company nineteen. I'm pleased to report that since January we have seen a consistent downward trend with daily averages of new infections dropping 76%. Hospitalizations. Down 71%. And reported deaths decreasing by 75%. This congress is also reflected in our data on the county level race. Just a few months ago 85%. Of all counties in the US are experiencing high Covert nineteen transmission rates and increased community risk. This morning that is down to 33%. Of counties. These trends give me oh. And still I continued to emphasize that we must remain diligent and committed to our surveillance and prevention efforts because the emergence of variants could set us back. With your help CDC is using the one point seven billion dollars congress provided to expand nationwide economic sequencing efforts. Since January we have dramatically increased sequence output from 3000 samples her week to approximately 35000. Samples per week. We are also keeping our commitment to prioritize how equity since March we have announced a number of investments that center and health equity. We often get asked how it could be possible. That the virus was discovered in January of 20/20. And we had doses of vaccine going into the arms of individuals a vaccine that was highly efficacious. And safe. Eleven months later. In December the 20/20. Well the story behind that. There's been the decades of investment in basic and clinical by a medical research. That has led to our ability to two accomplish. This extraordinary feat. Just some examples the basically preclinical and clinical research. In developing vaccine platform technology. Particularly the highly successful. MR in any platform. In addition scientists at the vaccine research center at and I AID as well as grant d.s and contracts. Contract doors. Throughout the country. Developed the optimal Immunogen which is the confirmation Lee correct spike protein. Which is used by virtually all the vaccines that are being tested right now. And finally the utilization of a clinical trial network. That we had set up decades ago for influenza. And for HIV. And so when the president makes the goal. Of 70%. Of adults receiving at least one vaccine. By the fourth of July. We believe that that is an attainable goal. The reason we feel it's important. Is that I believe that we are about at that critical turning point. Will be get a certain percentage we don't know exactly what it is but it could clearly the majority of individuals in the country vaccinated. We will see a sharp turning point and that marked diminution. In cases. And so as they said the last tarmac testify before you. We're we're in a race between the vaccine. And the virus if left to its own devices will continue to surge. Based on experience thus far in this country. And globally I feel confident. That if we continue to backs any people at the rate that would doing that we will very soon have a situation. We we will have so few infections in this country we will begin to return to norm normality. That all of us desires so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.