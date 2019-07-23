Transcript for Top House Democrat on questions he plans to ask Mueller during testimony

Did. Welcome to the investigation I'm Chris Lester senior executive producer here at ABC news and I'm joined by my colleagues Johnson teaching Catherine falters joining us today as congressman David so Cellini one of the first congressman to call. For an impeachment inquiry and is also a member of the Judiciary Committee and congressman. You have said that you anticipate Muller's testimony. Tomorrow to be its can be a very sobering. Fury. And he what do you mean by that what do you what do you expect to the Bob Mueller to do. What I mean is thinking I think we'll be the first time. That the news that the majority of the American people loan. Having effort can actually hear directly from mr. Lawler about what is in his report any conducted an investigation for 22 month connecting heat under o'clock we're count the harassment convert to the president such as the president. I attempting to expire this special counsel directing. His new council to do that that the outlook Dominic and refused and then he has done against a lie about it and he is preparing false document that you're mr. Mullen talk about Corey little in doubt ski a third in a party not in the initiation the president directed him to. Tell the attorney general of the United States. Two held a special council to limit his investigation which gives future presidential elections but not examine. The 2016. Election though they're just two examples most serious misconduct by the president. I think it will be an opportunity for mr. Mahler really walk the that the comedian the American people through the report but these. Redacted so we're you can either very serious. Allegations it is very serious misconduct. And passed for most people who really really the first time that they each year about the contents of the report. But don't you think we already know it don't you think it's already he's a guy that's gonna just he's a by the book prosecutor. And who's gonna sit there and when anyone asks a question he's gonna say. That's what it says in the report in page 212. Or as I stated in the report on page 402. And that it will become a draw a rehash rehash her or. But earlier rehash if you read the report I think look if anyone expecting nearly can be some new information or mr. Mulligan that's. Add some information that's not a report that's not going out and expected to. But the report at all that special counsel does. Is Lowell walked through that finding in that report in the evidence he collected. It explosives. And damning and very very disturbing. But it is the first time most people here most people. Have not read them a report less than 3% the American people age. Citing both have not written if you read the full report it will be repetition but most people habits of the most people. This'll be the first occasion to really understand. Exactly the evidence he collected the judge 1988 and the conduct of the present at issue and it. Blow it. Scamming and very serious and I think he will deliver it no way to convey the seriousness. But you're right I'm going to be exciting but I think it's. Deadly serious and I think that's your little pricy. But let me ask you though it is in our polling. A year ago August 49%. Of the American people expected that there would be one in impeachment Kurds. Now the numbers down the 37%. What he thinks happened do you think people just say nothing's gonna happen anyway the senate already has the votes to protect the president so what's really the point. Our two I'm having their. I think look I think first and foremost judgments about whether or not you begin the proceeding and two remove a part of the United States. Is a serious undertaking and it passed to be. Determined by the fact that exist and not tie. You know putting your finger in the wind and a political judgment this is like in my mind equivalent to what I wore both there's this involves. Our constitution the little law Madeline couldn Mr. President accountable. But future presidents as well and I think it has to be governed by one. And that the evidence when the Nixon impeachment inquiry was okay. Only 17% of the American people's Britain actually should be impeached by the time of the hearings are concluded. And they knew the whole story and all the evidence. An overwhelming majority of Americans thought he should be impeached in the black models so at their very being it doubles 38% of people. They can impeach increase should be open. Double what was in it and they don't know the story. And so I think when people actually hear the evidence presented by special counsel only bring the look Muller reports light action it will having all that impact. On public perception and again I think people are making judgments about what they think is the right. You know move for our country based on the evidence that's presented both in this hearing another hearing and I think we have to make judgments that that understand this is about. Protecting the rule of law protecting the constitution. Making certain that nobody in this country including the president United States is about the law. Let me ask you this sir who one of the things that we've been hearing from our sources is that. Allies of the president welcome. Impeach him proceedings because the way BC had the air internal polling shows it actually would do quite well for the president and not so well. For the Democratic Party what do you make of that. I'm I'd I don't believe that I think the president whole. Sort of reason for being it is planned I think being one of only three or two presidents to have been impeached it's not something the president welcomes your PH a significant negative marketing initiating will be don't. As having been and he should haven't but you're again getting way ahead of where we are any bit of what went on to get here the opening of the inquiry should the formal process. Which is that vehicle by which the American people learn the full story that we should begin that process mr. bulky would be part of that. Beginning to let the American people hear directly from witnesses about the content of the president and at the end of that make a judgment as to whether or not. We ought to file articles and preached and but. Well we certainly have enough evidence in the Muller report by it shelves. To warn the opening of a formal and breach. And then you add to that the conduct of the president to obstruct congress and prevent witnesses from coming forward present preventing documents from being produced and that was article green predicts impeachment so look I think there is. Just excited to begin this inquiry and we have to make judgments about what is right our country. I think you have to worry about the political fallout later I think the American people are smarter than people or even the credit for action if in fact they are persuaded that the president committed. And serious. It include obstruction of justice that they will support Israel from office but they don't know all of that evidence yet because. They haven't had the aboriginal watched Robert Mueller or. Thank you Muster Blatter read the report but I think we make a big mistake if we are trying to make political calculations of what we should be control one. Political party and not our founders created this vehicle. But we can hold the president accountable mr. Mueller makes it clear the report to congress is really the only. Place where president to be held accountable because a sitting president candy charge according to the policy memo. And that's were prepared to say the president about a lot of people are the people expect us to do our job and hold them accountable. Congressman just rumor question on impeachment EU EU and as Samir democratic colleagues have repeatedly tried to pressure speaker Pelosi does throw her. Support behind impeachment proceedings it do you think it is she will ever get to a yes on this is this. A more hearing a part of that what do you think her red line is I'm starting. An impeachment inquiry considering she said the president is engaged in a cover up. Yeah I don't know what you're trying to change the speaker Madigan the speaker is reflecting the sentiment of the caucus I think which she does. Really expertly. If she listened to the members of the caucus. There are ongoing conversations that people as they review evidence and think about kind of the best path forward and I think that will continue to be an ongoing conversation. And I do you think when that cost as you know there's consensus in the caucus. That and in it is time to open an impeachment inquiry by expectation is that to speak or collect at that consensus and I think she. Has been a speaker that really invite people to share their views on lifter. Lots of discussions. I'm feel very content sharing ideas with just eager. And I think you know as more and more people come to the conclusion. That the time has come to begin a formal process does considering whether or not articles of impeachment should be filed. But when it reaches that the point that that the caucus believes that that's the bright task forward. They speak or like death sentence. Well it is is hearing part of getting there getting the speaker and the caucus to a yes on beginning MP. Well it's. After a serious you know systematic and sweeping attack on our democracy by the Russians. And and captured by this president cute in key undermine its investigation. Would never reported done and we now have a responsibility to take the content of that report. Continue and build upon those findings. And take whatever action we consider appropriate told initiation camels and but it is very much of our responsibility as the Judiciary Committee. It bar oversight responsibility our responsibly as he contemplates. How to hold the administration and the president will Caleb. So congress and let's focus in on Wednesday you have three hours with Robert Mueller we have barely heard from him over the course of his nearly two year embassy she sept that one statement. He gave the Department of Justice that was the only time we've heard from him since he took the job in completed his report. A lot of the hearings we have seen very few we've seen publicly so far from the democratic leadership. They can get a bit chaotic at times on both sides right wheat wheat and people can talk over each other get lost. One do you and your colleagues on your side and dial on the Judiciary Committee. We urge you need to focus what what is. That one thing the bed you know I'm watching this. In swing state Pennsylvania and I and need to be swayed what I think about Donald Trump what do whining and take away from her portrait want to know about. Michael calling do I wanna know which stormy Daniels with what he ordered i.'s former White House console I Don and again to do in not doing what what do you think is that one. Fact that someone needs the plight of the report and she'll want. Well I don't think there's one but I do you think you you touch on a couple. I think you'll first need to demonstrate that the report does not exonerate the president and intensity construction justice. That obstruction of justice is a serious cry out there that. But but after a second we've been hearing those words for too long give me a specific. Part or a fat something that you. Lily Bennett are going to be but now they're going to be five. Actual. Occurrences. That relate first line is be. Direction to down again to fire the special counsel Bennett direction to down again to lie that didn't say the president never at. That never told him to fire and then he goes too hard to take prepare a memo. You know incorporating this this this slide and I never asked you about that number that's a whole set of back. Q the Corey little doubt in its second construction got the great old glory to god he did vote now the attorney general he used to tell the special counsel to limit this investigation. Forward looking to future presidential that's obstruction got facility to there are five instances obstruction of justice we're all elements to be spent our Matt. Bill got it will be the focus of the hearing. But for the fact that here at the office of legal counsel render this memorandum which by the way it was written by the spindler wrote that torture memo. And it was out of you know on the eve of a president was facing impeachment. You know bill there's no lauded a precedent is no court decision that no provision in the constitution that says that sitting president can't be indicted. But that's the office of legal counsel memorandum but there are five. Actual. You know he fired particular ax to the president that we are all three elements of obstruction of justice or and I expect that we spoke. The congressman to talk a little bit about your strategy and his meeting with some of your democratic colleagues recently. Two are really talking about the crafting of the questions how exactly you're going. To ask all of these questions they say he never gives a ten word answer when a one word answer will do. How are you crafting these questions what do you plan to ask him are you going to ask him do you want to ask him directly. If he thinks the president committed a crime how are you approaching us. Well I mean I think everyone is going to everyone recognizes that this had an opportunity. To the American people hear from mr. Wallace I think you and your right now I don't think anyone expects it gonna give long. Biggio Lance ascetic a lot of old geographic actually broke report. And writing you know where most of us will avoid questions which ask him to speculate because she's not going to do that. Even a limited test my two what's in the report together said that it jamming and significant. And serious and so I think you'll hear people. I'm asking questions that just affirm what he found in the conclusion she came to. We respect the president's conduct and I hope it will be done in a way that is very. Easy to understand and very oh we can't account for the way the Republicans will blow you there I've which they be quite different but I think you'll see that Democrats. You very strategic about it. Allowing mr. Mueller to walk us through that conduct of the present at issue here and the facts that he uncovered. And the Argentinian who port. But congressman I you know I'm a TV producer and I remembered the Watergate hearings. And those hearings mesmerized the nation because there were actual tapes. We heard Richard Nixon's voice say do this mr. dean. In this. Do you think the expectations. That the heat if the headlines on Thursday morning are sues her or. Food fight between Republicans and Democrats is this over Kinney keep going with out. A public fascination. Yeah I mean I look I do not think you need to take their twelve in shape I think to testimony of mr. Mahler the other that you collect it is. Substantial. I think the American people when they hear it. Will be deeply disturbed and they said we start off the hearing with twice as many people who think an impeachment pre inappropriate. And Nixon did the beginning that he is here. So so. And people have come to that conclusion haven't read the report. Citing the fact is let me actually hear the evidence. And they hear from mr. Lawler they will become even more persuaded that teach create a bridge but did you answer question threatened to hit not the end it is an important moment. We have a lot more witnesses we need to hear from there's no question that. Mr. Mueller resists. Very important part of this investigation that is not being the end of the inquiry. This is really the beginning at the Jewish trick may work and that's why a number of other fact witnesses oriental subpoena. So that the American people can learn the full truth about exactly what the president did. The same kind of tip that next questioner way you say there's going to be more. Witnesses this is just the beginning so Adams just ask you what's next after this you have you party authorizes twelve more individuals. A do you still expect the committee to subpoena. All those individuals for their testimony and documents and do you really think you know going into a one month. August recess that you're going to have momentum behind this that we're still going to be talking about Lawler when you guys come back in September. Yeah I mean I think there's. And the chairman of the committee allowed us to make a decision about what appears to issue but the number authority an issue. Where particular interest and of course you hearing from Don began. Didn't injure him hearing from again from Hoch six. Calling the windows key Michael Flanagan adding that a lot of witnesses that outburst cannot lectures all report and I think it also are reasonable possibility that. We may use some work in their district work period of August 8 yet there are. Some depositions or adhering to the need to be held at I think maverick mayor perfectly prepared to come back to continue our key entering your best news. All right well thank you very much congressman we look forward to the hearing on tomorrow on Wednesday thank you very much much. And thanks again we're gonna take a short break when we come back we're gonna break down but conversation. It was congressman David Sicily. We're back to the investigation on Chris cluster and I'm joined here by Johnson to chi and Catherine folders. Kevin them as movie your notes you were tank checking off. As he was talking like bullet point one bullet point two it on where he went yeah it's exactly right we know what the committees are going to ask about they have. These five specific elements that they want to touch on the ten instances. Of obstruction but I will say that when you talk to the democratic staffers behind the scenes they are downplaying this a little bit more right there's going to be a no big bombs show they don't expect there to be. Of course members of congress have been talking this up for months but as you heard says Cellini say he just said this going to be a rehash. Of the report if you haven't read it this is just the book and now you're going to watch the movie some people have said the eyewitness but but I I used. Go back to what Lou one of the questions I asked him which is you've got to give me something specific its company can go home and she won right thank you talk about around a cup of coffee or write go home and talk around their table at night and I think it. When people just here. There is no clues you in there is no obstruction a week there was inclusion there wasn't like. Each has words at that point you've got to do is Lisa me actually she won the in talk about a character setting up police. I don't know I don't and I wonder has actually gonna play out on time. Well because I think they're also under estimating his lack of excite me he had not. He's not a TV I do not into well I think there may be fireworks. Between the congressman yes on both sides but I think Bob Mueller may just sit there quietly opened he hears this question to for the for the three of us because I've been theme at this. If I'm a Republican right and I really want to comment beat out Bob Mueller right to that if Bob Mueller is gonna sit there is hands folded and not really react an answer I don't I don't think they're gonna I don't think they're gonna attack and it's still in the you're not getting at that bravado at all it's got a. Also exactly the reason why Robert Mueller it didn't want to come testify the first true you know he didn't want to be. A political pot up here I mean even through our reporting when the Democrats had him for two hours and then had to go back. And say we actually want you to come for three hours before the Judiciary Committee we want more time Mollison. Look I've given its Hughes stop arguing over this I don't I want to be it is seen as a political pot heat and say that of course sources behind the scenes have told us that but. I agree I think you'll see a lot of fighting from the members of the committee. Pray I think people also I think the democratic congressman or underestimating. What the American people. I have learned and are aware of the report well I think I think they're insulting to the American people to think that they weren't paying attention. You know all the coverage that every cable news show us where every newspaper in the country millions of people even like. You know George Stephanopoulos is interview with Donald Trump right millions of people were watching the some paying attention to it as garlic the first time they're gonna learn about this but this is. The other part of their two Chris. You hear your word blue one warden is exactly right and they wore watching it feels like so long ago I mean the three of us we're here that weekend waiting for bill bars letter dropped to waiting the next couple days for the full report to come out and he's hit me doesn't think it's ten years ago at this point. You know and and your right and I think people know and that's why the numbers have gone down I think the American people have said okay we know what he did. But you know what there's an election coming up we'll vote him out if we don't like him more will vote him and if we like him. Yet I think the numbers Chris and we were targeted a congressman about 49%. Last August. And then now it's 37 and it right after the report the support for impeachment was down at 37% so of course. Democrats who were in favor of starting impeachment proceedings think that having this on television having the American public see this well how black and to saucer. Sure that that's it accurate and Chris I think you broke this point most recently. At the first to beat that we saw from the Democrats the topics and impeach senator Bob Mueller barely came up at all. Road but a little ridiculous and it was it some of Republican members of congress of course a focus on Peter struck at least a page but. I think the Republican strategy here will be a lot of interesting to watch we haven't. Had a briefing from them yet we know that you want to cross examine his conclusions and and I was just texting a source. I just a moment ago asking you know saying and we haven't heard much about their strategy and they say. That they're telling their members to talk about the things Moehler didn't do in that he didn't say and reinforce. His conclusions in the report. He and Katherine way you know let me ask homered because I I heard us saying that a theory going around is that they're gonna focus on the Republican side. Is the fact that he had already come to these conclusions. Before the election and that the report could have come out then but for the mid term he that's a theory going around I don't know where there is coming from but it seemed to be discussing borders Catherine yeah. I haven't heard too much about before the election on I think there are definitely going to focus on. Look I don't think we needed this to go on for two years maybe we had the conclusion that sooner rather than later and as sources tell me that they're going to reinforce the conclusions of the report but I haven't specifically heard that. I don't know and and and the thing it doesn't make sense to me about that Chris think about it we began this year we hit them in the after a member. Another indictment from the special counsel he did indict Roger Stone and that did fall into a piece of what they were trying to explain when it came down to the collusion chapter. Bob Muller's report so I I know because I think it's the idea of saying. Bob Mueller believes that he could not indict the president do you do that. Office of legal counsel's memorandum. So if other valid decades she and how valiantly in case and if he left right come to that conclusion Bryant. Why do you keep investigating him men. Do you see when I'm sorry he Abbott then but and it comes ends the argument of of what the special counsel is hired to do an end when we saw the memorandum that was his hiring you know he wasn't any give any sort of mid term report he was going into a final report so if he wasn't finished with other aspects of his investigation. We weren't going to get any tea leaves I mean the fact that we didn't hear from the special counsel throughout it. I mean it was incredible there were no leaks there was no sense of where they were going until it actually happened. I mean the special counsel on the record twice throughout the investigation only to clarify things there route there were simply not true so I don't you know they could say it that's was a rumor I just don't think that was the way that he ever operated so it's hard to believe. What do you guys that make of the congressman saying this is just the beginning. Of everything you know I talked to some folks up there that say you know it depends what we hear from maybe this will be BV and yes you know and a barn investigating at a cents or subpoenas. Obviously you know they've authorized these twelve additional subpoenas that include the names he mentioned Cortland alciere such as hair and AM and we do you think the public really has an appetite for this after. I don't it depends unless unless I'm totally surprised by Robert Mueller tomorrow. I believe this chapter I mean I do believe there are other things to investigate but I do not believe I do believe the Muller chapter than would be over unless unless I'm surprised them most. Bob Mueller makes a compelling case that basically says if not for the memo. Grave I would indict this president he may do it in an old legal ease the way that gives congress. A little room to want to impeach. A but I just don't see and I may be completely wrong but I just don't say it. And I think the other question is the president has this always saying no obstruction no collision. Jill and asked the congressman a little bit about this but do they just directly ask them did you find did you report find no obstruction and no collusion he can't. Say yes or no to that don't know views concerning the proposed of the evidence he's learned exactly. It spent ammunition to see but regardless Chris we're gonna have a busy day here Brady. Early Wednesday morning roll this okay. Thanks for joining us today remembered ahead subscribe and leave us a rating and I want to thank her producers came when Ballmer and Oliva Charles.

