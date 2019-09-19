Transcript for Top intelligence official to brief Congress on whistleblower complaint

And evolving story from Washington this morning where a promise that president trump made to a foreign leader is reportedly the subject of the whistle blower complaint. That's according to the Washington Post it's unclear what the promise was in the foreign leader has not been revealed. But the complaint has been deemed credible and urgent by the inspector general for the intelligence community despite the concern the Director of National Intelligence. Has refused to turn over the complaint the House Intelligence Committee. Which Democrats say it violates the law. The director is set to testify before the committee next week.

