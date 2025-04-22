Top NY prosecutor steps aside, clears way for Trump's nominee to take over

Matthew Podolsky, who has agreed to step down, took over for Danielle Sassoon, who resigned in protest of the Justice Department's order to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

April 22, 2025

