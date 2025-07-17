Top Republicans urge Trump for transparency into Epstein files

President Donald Trump blasts "stupid" and "foolish" supporters amid calls to reveal more Jeffrey Epstein files.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live