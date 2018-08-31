Transcript for Tough numbers for Trump in new poll, disappearing White House briefings

Welcome the briefing room on Devin Dwyer on this Friday end of August and this summer here in Washington DC bureau drummer political director Rick Klein Catherine all of this White House reporter. What a summer it was we're gonna look back at some of that today also. A lot of reflections of the had about Senator John McCain and reach for Franklin. Two big funerals taking place today ends Friday hot and some new headlines overnight with ABC news Washington Post new poll close out the summer. Some big surprises in this Paul wouldn't break it down here for the next few minutes we've got ABC pollster Gary Langer join us. Rick and now has helped design the Paula has some of the latest numbers. About lipstick first have mine off the top approval president trump is now at. Its lowest level yet of his presidency disapproval level 60%. Its highest point. Ever the average. Should Adam approval president trump is now the lowest of any president since the 1940. These are stark and scary numbers for Republican Party looking at the fall campaign with Labor Day approaching to know that your president is coming in with these kind of low approval ratings. And you see it across the groups in Gary can talk more to this but. I was struck by the fact that he's musical rating among Republicans is below 80% at sounds really good right but. Is the guy that likes to brag trees that last night he's more popular than Abraham Lincoln in his own party says but he's now at seven U percent in his own party. He's kind of softening is very problematic when you talk about voter motivation to try to get voters and keep this election. President looks like he's going to be an anchor for all. And we'll be quick to say that this is one poll many obviously keeping a little bit of context let's bring Gary Langer into the conversation Gary. You could actually conducted the survey here you you design the study. This came right after the conviction upon and a fourteen guilty plea. Of Michael call one are still weaker showed ghost of those who. App those events very much baked into some of these numbers right. Yeah those pretty clear problems for the president wanting to look at and peeling apart. Overall approval numbers we can look at the intensity sentiment strong oh or. Disapproval or approval. Currently 24% of Americans strongly. Approve of the way the president is handling his job. 53%. Strongly disapprove it's a high level strong disapproval it's over half for the first time in his presidency. And when Rick talks about the concerns that the administration needs to have it's not only about the level of discontent with the president's performance but the intensity that this content as well. Which can indeed informed voter decisions as we move toward the mid terms. And curious you've observed in. In in the poll and some of the fine print here is the perception of corruption. By some of the developments in the past few months as its fueling these numbers especially. Contrasted with the president's claims in the campaign currently bringing the swap talk a little bit more about what. He's not there yet there's some important results there and we asked in a very mutual and balanced questioned under president trump do you think corruption in Washington is increased decreased or remained about the same. In the given all the drain the swamp rhetoric he'd like Jesse since the corruption is deep decreased in Washington. Indeed though only 13% of Americans say that's the case while 45%. Anything corruption is increased them to this president not a problem for for sure. And Rick Democrats a party stern. Seize on not only these poll numbers that sentiment but the story lines here headed into the fall campaign this is can now be. In addition to some of their other messaging and major component of their their platform this fall yet ample corrupt. The culture of corruption and you heard it back in 2006 it's right here a lot again and in the take all of the recent events members of congress. Members of this administration trump aides & Associates. And you lumping it together and once stark fighting to be wanting I was really surprised about guys in this pulls the question about whether impeachment proceedings should begin. 49%. Said they should began and that that's different is striking his right just does underline that as different as anyone remove the president but they see enough there there. A club almost a majority about a majority of the country 4946. That impeachment should begin that surprised I think a lot of people. Clearly they think that there's there's issues that this administration but to go that far. That's further than the mainstream of what Democratic Party officeholders. And. Impeachment of course that's also on the president's mind maybe not as it relates to this poll but if Democrats take control. The house he's warns that impeachment would be a dangerous mistake he told Bloomberg I don't think they can impeach somebody that's doing such a great job. So clearly on the. Parties talking about it a lot more and carry over and break it down force you know as well enough in the phrasing of the question their question was. Should impeachment proceedings began a high level of support is for it almost half the country. Think it would be appropriate for those proceeds to happen that is different though in saying he should be. Impeach impeach or impeached removed from office I don't think we're there yet on the question is should should the process get under way and 49% of Americans saying yes has got to be concerned. Also interest in a look at did it's a good place look at some of the gender gap. That we've seen so often around this president but on that question. 57%. Of women 57% of women. The impeachment proceedings should get under way against the president only 40% of men agree. Say that dramatic gender gap really does underscore I think some again of the Republican party's fears and concerns about the election ahead. To what extent does this discontent with the president particularly among women among minorities 80% of blacks impeachment proceedings should begin to what extent is second in four. Decisions to vote and to vote in protest of this press. America's we learned this week that the president is looking to say goodbye to White House counsel Don McKay and some other shakeups potentially coming. What's your sense of how prepared this White House is for impeachment do you get the sense they're. Taking it seriously there I don't get the sense of staffing up their not to you know. Bringing in consultants that's the sort of the president still seeming to think he can handle this on a zone. Well running machine with just the moving parts right guys is now what is. I I don't think there were any renewed I think they're the year on the political and they're prepared for the political argument round but in terms of what it actually looks like. Even leaving aside impeachment for a moment you've got the ball a probe. Presumably moving toward its end stages you have it in the possibility of a democratic take or over of the house the subpoenas this are flying and the the legal fights that'll happen over. Over access to documents and various investigations all of that need very much fits on the White House that. And before we like Gary go one up route one more headline from the probe on the topic of impeachment one person. Who could give a road map to impeachment to two house Democrats as Bob Mueller of course. Pretty high support for Muller's investigation in this poll 63%. Of Americans. A survey here said they support that. Gary I guess that sort of in line with what we've been hearing out of the campaign trail that Republicans and Democrats even from supporters think Bob Mueller should be allowed to do his job. Yeah these are highly partisan views for sure so you have an overwhelming majority of Democrats holding this view but only about a third of Republicans but still one of three Republicans. The deal breaker in arms the tiebreaker agency's independence a two thirds of whom think. Them Muller investigation should go for I think a bigger concern for the White House at least in the short term than impeachment. Is this disconnect between the presidents views on similar investigation and the public's in 63% say the investigation. Deserves their support. The president has been saying that the prosecution Paul Matta Ford was on just do it in stated that we find it to 67%. Quality justified prosecution as many two thirds would oppose the pardon. Before metaphor and on Cohen Michael Cohen if what he says is true six in ten Americans in it means the president committed a crime. These perceptions in the disconnect between the public the president in the administration on these issues I think is the most immediate answer. All right Gary Langer ABC news pollster thank you so much that a lot more to dig into on that poll that ABC news could got constantly checking out there. Later today meanwhile the president. Is turning his focus not only to Robert Mueller but his attorney general Jeff Sessions overnight at a rally. And Indiana coming out swinging at the AG and FBI director Chris rate to Kalus. Our Justice Department and our. FBI. Have to start doing their job and doing it right in doing. Good. Three people are angry. What's. Happening is a disgrace. And at some point. Wanted to stay out. But at some point if it doesn't straighten out properly of one of the do their job I will get involved and I'll get in there might have. I. And aspirin in our White House producers John Parkinson today for a little more on this John you've been. Tracking the president's comments a couple of interviews overnight as well he seems to be giving signs he's moving closer and closer to finally getting rid of Jeff Sessions. Yeah I think this is definitely you know the strongest signal that we've seen from the president yet that Jeff Sessions days are numbered. And I really wouldn't expect him to early to survive much past that congressional mid terms on November 6. Really congress has been putting a lot of pressure on the president not to take. Any sort of action on sessions in order to you know kind of threw a curve ball onto these mid terms and it's going to be tough enough Republicans to. You know compete in and try to hold a house majority. You know as is Gary and some others have said. It looks like Democrats right now are probably in a take back the house. But it we'll really know exactly how big the wave will be at this point. And the fear from congressional Republicans is that if the president took action before the mid terms that this could really create a bigger way. And in that it did interview with Bloomberg News Rick Q the president wouldn't say how many days after. Remember six Jeff Sessions would be around pretty clearly giving the signal this is this is the end of the road. But I think the question now is how quietly. With Jeff Sessions column will these attacks that rallies like last night. It really fuel he has. Since response yeah and you. And it's fascinated me is that on Capitol Hill the sense of resignation slash relief that things may be coming to and and I think you're right the question is. Is this an ugly and doors of the cleaner doesn't happen in conjunction with the into the smaller probe as it happened almost pull out there at this and if it happens for the mid terms as Johnson a lot of concern in Republican circles about the political fallout. You have to wonder how much how much this is wearing on Jeff Sessions for it he's constantly attacking the president for over here. Has been saying he should have never recused himself I should've made another choice he says loyalty with the most important thing in the you have to wonder. How much longer and Jeff Sessions actually stick around human punching you need. And he taken right in his team says his head is down he's doing his business. Hopefully getting a little that corporate that's relaxing holiday weekend no doubt. Meanwhile the city here in Washington it's pretty much shut down today not only for the holiday but for remembrances around Senator John McCain. The former senator's casket lying in state right now at the yet US capitol rotunda that's where vice president Mike Pence represented the administration. In a speech just a little while ago Nicholas. As he would later say. I fell in love with my country when I was a prisoner in someone else it's. And after remitted home. John traded service in the uniform of the United States for service. In congress. Exchanging the rank of captain for congressmen. And later sent it. For 35 years. John served in these very halls under this very bill. And he fought for what he believed that. Let's bring in our senate producer Alley Rogen as we look at live picture now of the public filing past John McCain's casket Alley. I you've been following this services. And speeches all day we heard from Mike Pence one word you didn't hear him say is the word hero. Yet that's absolutely right that in one of the most poetic moments of the morning thing. Was when it started raining just about when. The Pall bearers brought senator McCain's casket up the steps. Two the rotunda. But as you mentioned vice president Mike Pence who is obviously the representative of the trump administration today and throughout. All of senator McCain's proceedings. Is he didn't say the word hero but he didn't. Give. Very heart valves. Eulogy of present of Senator McCain one thing though that I thought was interesting was how he went ahead and quoted. President front saying. We respect his service which yes trump did in fact use those words can it tweet about Senator McCain. But that was among perhaps least emotional statement said today in profound in terms of what senator McCain's leadership meant to everybody present at. Yeah and Rick I was really struck by. The number of times the vice president as well mentioned. President trump he was named dropping. The president who is been absent from all the pursue its this week as. The one and and I think could be that trumps absence from all of this was pointed of his suit that direction of the McCain family. And I think he I I think it's been a hushed week in trump land as a consequence small city. News coverage has been dominated by the remember to this man it's always an anti. And in class so publicly McCain and it felt so publicly to have him. His presence not part of this contrast that the what we'll see the weekend the two ex president's utilizing. John McCain it it it's an on trump the we for a change. And let's go to John Parkinson at the White House for one final thought John the president in his interviews overnight. Making out. A few headlines a number of topics but also weighing in for the first time on the controversies around his handling of McCain's death. No apologies from. President. That's right down in you know the president he admitted that he and McCain had their disagreements. Bode said ultimately to Bloomberg is that he respected McCain's service to the country. In the Sally mentioned you know. The vice president there at that ceremony in the rotunda he underscored. The president's respect for Senator McCain is well and I noticed that Megan McCain sort of looked up and and glared at. The vice president when he said that and underscored the president's supporters back the McCain obviously there's no love loss I think between. The president and the trump and. All right John Parkinson at the White House Alley broken up on Capitol Hill thank you both very much of course. The final day of that McCain remember just takes place tomorrow there'll be funeral service at the national computer profile followed by a private burial will. Of course have all that locker Richard ABC news live and on ABC news on the network. I'd be sure to follow us tomorrow. I'm meanwhile another headline today if you close out this summer we thought we take a look back that's been the briefing room. The number of briefings the White House has held this summer or lack thereof their that a surprisingly. You White House briefings from Press Secretary sir Sanders and we have capped her publisher who parked some of these numbers with Alex now on our. Other White House producer take a look here at some of the numbers this summer we tallied it up thirteen. Official white house press press briefings this summer for a total of just about four hours time. Sander spent behind the podium that averaged about 23 minutes Catherine. You made some comparisons crunch some numbers this it is perhaps the fewest number of press briefings in over two decades. Isn't you take a look at his numbers and a total of three hours and fifteen minutes for some Marlon and compare that to Obama for example on summer 2016 they had 35 on camera press briefings I was 39 hours of time taking formal questions on camera. Compare that to George Bush. In the summer of 2000 remember though Don has 67. Minute a thirty read how work as if by John Edwards Aaron kind of 67 minutes. And you compare that to bush for example in the summer of 200832. On camera briefings took questions for our mind. Total of nine hours and 24 minutes that's silly Obama numbers but these are the bush wants. I'm talking about and in what we asked the White House now the scene F there's Sanders and of course. She defensive I saying you know there are always available on down easy hills we can lock up an announcement questions but the reality is it's not. Answers to the public there are many more issues on national security to ask about and they also say well. The president of the United States comes on gavels on a south on all the time he the most successful president in history Rick. This has been a standard practice since the ninety's televised. Access to senior officials gets their message out lets us hold them accountable. Some conservatives might shrug and you know trump supporters that this is no big deal. But it does signal something I think about this administration and restriction of access. To senior officials with her and so few that summer. The use them as they want when it serves a purpose you can you can really plot out strategically well today that they want to use this and see as a tool repertoire and it is. It is an angry and aggressive weapons parts at times when you look at what the president's that's. We're doing a show every day eyes now and he's supposed to I'm very yeah here for you run whenever our Ethier Raytheon. Or not to do we do policy and more on that story abcnews.com. It's going now for at work. I Byron White House team while the president is going to be hitting the campaign trail quite a bit this summer once the Labor Day holiday passes. Officials saying at least forty days between August 1 in November 6 he'll be on the trail it's a big number. I'm we learned today guys that one of the people that the president will be stumping for is as old nemesis. Texas senator Ted Cruz. Lions. And and alcohol on two fronts to me Rick. Why would president from his precious time need to goes nude deep red Texas. Two to rally for somebody he once called the snow line. But that is the quote. He'll be it tells you so much about where art when he T this is fast becoming the most interesting races in the country this Texas senate race never supposed to be on the map it's or or. That's gone viral Democrat the Democrats and violently congressman viral some of the responses he's had. You pick he's way out fund raising Ted Cruz we had a series of polls last few days have this within a couple of points of each other's that Democrats feel like there's an opportunity. To me it says is much about take cruises it doesn't a president tropic crews would want the help after president trump. As a campaigner suggested that is that was responsible for the Kennedy assassination insult at the looks of his white single family greatest hits your mold and income was this all actually just that. There's cores are pretty remarkable have snuggling coward. Big government liberal pathological liar and that the list goes on and I'm struck Catherine by the juxtaposition with here's a guy this week president trump who can't let go. Of his feuds with John McCain in stretched even. It's a respectful things about his death and meanwhile he's flip the switch with K cruising is going to be down attacks. He hasn't and that's that's fascinating but I'm even more struck by the on the other end of it to you remember that may press conference and we've seen that. Some folks in our news division have been circulating he said temptress and multiple things I don't he Ottoman narcissus everything and Donald swirls about Donald this man is. Utterly immoral. Morality does not. Exist for him now if hopefully there's so this should be interesting one big difference B twelve a lot of competitors and a McCain but in terms this relationship. Ted Cruz came around and indeed its full throated support the president and present trouble let bygones be bygones as long as you admit that you were wrong and frankly. That's the big fish and altering all everything else that the president shown over organ they're just words and it's all. It's all fair in the in in politics and it doesn't matter what the insults are if you come around and and fight between trump and that's what Ted Cruz is doing. He is that they favor repaid now with this out with this rally is going to be the biggest venue you can find that Texas yes that's that it plays that's coming. Actions in October stay tuned going to be O while campaign season. I will close out the last briefing room here of August and of this summer with a look at another funeral taking place today Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit. Where none other than former President Bill Clinton gave the keynote address and have some fun thinks it's stick with him. C. Let the gift god gave we're. He just kept getting a little bigger Everett it. True. And yeah. Bless you everything we love you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.