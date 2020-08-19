Tracking the president’s mistruths

More
President Donald Trump has made over 20,000 false or misleading claims since he took office. ABC’s Kyra Phillips examines whether it will matter to voters in the 2020 race.
6:48 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracking the president’s mistruths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:48","description":"President Donald Trump has made over 20,000 false or misleading claims since he took office. ABC’s Kyra Phillips examines whether it will matter to voters in the 2020 race. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72454914","title":"Tracking the president’s mistruths","url":"/Politics/video/tracking-presidents-mistruths-72454914"}