Transcript for Transcripts released of Sondland, Volker in closed-door testimony

There are two men to censure of the impeachment probe who testified side lose ourselves weeks ago. Kurt Volker. Former envoy to Ukraine who put Rudy Giuliani the president's personal lawyer in contact with an advisor to the Ukrainian president. And Gordon some land the EU ambassador who testified president trump had given him the message. There was no quid pro Flacco and today they're full testimony released publicly. They're coming just days after the transcript of Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yvonne and it showed her just writing this new campaign to oust her. Led by the president's personal attorney Giuliani according to Ivanovic Ukrainian officials ordered to and his associates had plea ends and that there are going to you know do things including Tammy and in an effort to save her job she says she reached out to ambassadors on land. Who advised you to go big or go home and tweet out there that you support the president. Ivanovic declining to do. Monday the president distanced himself car. I'm sure she's a very fine while that I just don't know much about her trump also distancing himself from Giuliani's as Societe. But now one of them left harness agreed to comply with any congressional subpoena. He'd initially refused and his new lawyer telling ABC news quote. Mr. Carney has wasn't very upset by president drums false statements they did not know him and now let's harness is ready to testify. The transcript releases a precursor to open door hearings which there's still a timeline for it is highly likely we'll see many of these same witnesses being called to testify publicly. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

