Transcript for Treasury secretary says battle over Trump's tax returns could go to court

Secretary I have some questions about taxpayer accountability. We have a president who's bragged about not paying taxes. When he ran for president he said quote. That makes me Smart on quote. Just a week ago the president. Tweeted that some of the write offs he claims were quote attack shelter that's his words he said quote it was sport. So mr. secretary wouldn't you agree that congress. Has an interest. In verify. That the IRS. Is fairly enforcing the law and making short that the president. Who is charged the executive branch making sure that the president is paying the taxes he knows. Lou we have communicated. That. If congress wants to sit down with us or or representatives specifically. Ways and means we've roof said that. To the extent the congress wants understand how the president is audited where the vice president I was audited there are policies and procedures. Secretary of our respect that that wasn't my question. And Mike and our question that I misinterpreted I didn't painted. My my question relates to whether or not you agree that congress has a legitimate interest in itself verified. That the president. Has paid the taxes due and Elaine. Mister senator I wanna be respectful and answering this I'm not trying to avoid your question but the the answer is. That there is a difference in interpretation. Between congress. And us and the Department of Justice. Around this law to not only impacts this president in this congress but has a very big impact. On every single taxpayer and weaponized in the IRS. In this is why there are three branches of government so if there is a difference of opinion this will go to the third of branch of government to be read just.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.