Transcript for Trump in 2013: 'I'm a fan of The Washington Post'

Jeff based ups just bought the Washington Post. Good move I think it's great move for him I think it's great for the Washington Post. I really like the grand family they've treated me so much as you know I just got the old post office on Pennsylvania Avenue to make. What I think will be one of the world's great hotels it's going to be an amazing project a Washington Post was so supportive. So I'm a fan of the Washington Post and I have to tell you I think that Jeff who really is an amazing guy. I think he's going to bring it to that next plateau. I think he'll do great I think it's a great thing for the Washington Post you can make money maybe but I think ultimately probably well we'll bring it into the Internet age. Which is where it's going to have to be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.