Trump 3rd term ‘could actually happen’: Legal expert

ABC News contributor Kim Wehle explains what the law has to say about President Donald Trump being on the ballot for a third-term presidency.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live