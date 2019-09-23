Transcript for Trump acknowledges call with Ukrainian president

You mentioned the president and speaking of the president an unbelievable admission. Where he acknowledges that he talks the Ukrainian president. About Joseph Biden's son so he spoke about that this morning when his way into the UN to take a listen. Yeah uncle president you'd. Everybody knows it's just a Democrat which got here we go again and filled with the Russian yeah sessions held with. And now they're bringing this up what he's got a problem in his mind. If you look at what Mike did I did what they would like to have beat you accept that went brown I didn't do it. What I think it is a disgrace what his son it is a disgrace. To Sutton took money from Ukraine to send them money. From China it's now you let me just. What behind it was wrong. All right so and bring in Karen Travers at the White House. Karen just want to ask you know this call was a part of the whistle blowers complaint last week. Did the president miss use his office for political gain I think that's the question. Yeah at a question is in what happened on that call the president insists he did not put any pressure on the president of Ukraine but there are a lot of questions swirling here in this call and that whistle blower complainer at the center of what is now when you be a very explosive showdown between the trump administration and house Democrats. You heard the president air stated this was a perfect phone call. And tried to push the focus on two former president vice president Joseph Biden and his son some and the classic. Look for the president to deflect attention and trying muddied the waters lapping confuse things. On that does seem pretty simple the president had a phone call in July with the president of Ukraine the Wall Street Journal first reported that he had multiple times tried to put pressure on that leader. To investigate the former vice president and his son. And now the question is was there a quid pro quo there at the time of that call there is 250 million dollars in aid to Ukraine that the administration was. With holding. Despite it being approved by congress congress now wants to get answers on this and is going to be a big big fight over what the administration turns over to house Democrats. If anything at all. Yen Karen what does this mean he you know given how the Moeller probe. Went down. Finding here is he the president say this is smaller part to you that this is now as you heard him college the Ukraine witch hunt and this is all just partisan politics. I think one thing I heard from the radio stations today ABC news radio stations and that little bit more clear for people to understand then. The Russian investigation and everything that was happening in 2016. Which really confusing. This involves the president directly this is the president and the sitting president having a phone call with the world leader talking about a potential political rival the person who's leading in all in the polls to run against president trop next year and then the question though that has the answer was there any. Push on that leader to investigate Joseph Biden. And what did the president offer or not offer an exchange for that that's what Democrats say they have to get to the root out here. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much.

