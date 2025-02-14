Trump actions targeting transgender people are ‘slap in the face’: Activist

LGBTQIA+ activist Angelica Christina says recent executive orders issued by President Donald Trump are “scary and frightening.”

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live