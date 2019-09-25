Trump addresses impeachment inquiry and phone call

More
President Donald Trump offers DOJ assistance to Ukraine in released transcript.
27:44 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump addresses impeachment inquiry and phone call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:44","description":"President Donald Trump offers DOJ assistance to Ukraine in released transcript.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65864030","title":"Trump addresses impeachment inquiry and phone call","url":"/Politics/video/trump-addresses-impeachment-inquiry-phone-call-65864030"}