Transcript for Trump addresses paid family leave, abortion at State of the Union

To help support working parents. The time has come to pass school choice. For Americans children. So proud to be the first president. To include in my budget a plan for nationwide. Paid family leave. So that every new parent has the chance to bond with their newborn child. There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image. Baby mother holding our infant child. Then they chilling displays our nation saw in recent days. Lawmaker is in New York cheered with delight. Upon the passage of legislation. That would allow up may be. To be ripped from the mother's womb. Moments from birth. These are living feeling beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and their dreams with the world. And then we had the case of the governor of Virginia. Where he stated he would acts acute a baby after birth. To defend the dignity. Of every person. I am asking congress to pass legislation. To prohibit. The late term abortion. Yeah. Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirmed a fundamental truth. All children born and unborn. Are made. In the holy image of god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.