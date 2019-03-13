Transcript for China 'in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations': Mike Pompeo

Then there's China. Which is in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations. In just 2018. China intensified its campaign of detaining Muslim minority groups. At record levels. Today. More than one million waders. Ethnic casa X. And other Muslims are interred and re education camps designed to raise the religious. And ethnic identities. The government also is increasing. It's persecution. Against Christians Tibetans and anyone who espouses different views from those. Or advocates. Those of government or advocates change. In government. Even some of our friends allies apart as around the world have human rights violations. We document those reports with equal force. Our aim our aim is always to identify human rights challenges in use American influence and power to move every nation towards better more consistent human rights practices.

