Transcript for Trump admin fails to meet deadline to reunite immigrant children with their parents

38 children under the age of fighting HHS custody expected to be reunited with their parents by the end of Tuesday. Justin de ego that number was expected to be over fifty. But the truck administration revealing 27 of the 102 youngest children aren't eligible for reunification by the deadline. Some have parents with serious criminal histories some adults were found by DNA testing not to be parents of the children. And in at least one case officials found evidence of child abuse. A federal judge asked the government to provide information on who can't be reunited yet and why. He did not extend the deadline. And he wants an explanation on Thursday if those deadline if the deadline today with Smith the Justice Department saying to parents for the most part are being taken to locations near their children. And released his family's those locations not publicly disclosed for the remaining children under five in limbo the government is still trying to determine the and we relationships. And is conducting background checks. President trump offering this solution to the miss reunification deadline is he departed for Europe Tuesday. Tell people not to come to our country illegally that's as others. Don't come to our country illegally. Come like got that they both do. Legally. The parents released today will be fitted with ankle bracelets but will be free while their cases work their way through immigration court which could take years. Natalie Bernal ABC news Los Angeles.

