Trump admin sued by Harvard over ban on school enrolling international students

Harvard accused the administration of waging an "unprecedented and retaliatory attack" because the university supports policies the administration doesn't like.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live