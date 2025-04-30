Trump says administration must ‘act fast’ on deportations

President Donald Trump maintained that his administration has followed the law when it comes to his migrant deportation plan.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live