Trump administration calls for ICE agents to locate migrant children: Source

There are more than 600,000 migrant children who have crossed the southern border without a legal guardian or parent since 2019, according to government data.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live