Transcript for Trump administration issues rule banning bump stocks

Where the Department of Justice is officially banning bump stocks a device makes it easier to fire rounds from a semi automatic weapon. Owners of the device can either turn it into the ATF or destroy them. The Department of Justice estimates tens of thousands of Bob stocks in the United States are still around they gained national attention last year after a gunman Las Vegas rigged his weapon. With the device is killing 58 people attending a concert.

