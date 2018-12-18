Trump administration issues rule banning bump stocks

The Justice Department has issued a rule banning bump stocks, amending current regulations surrounding the devices and making clear that guns with "bump stock devices" are effectively machine guns.
0:24 | 12/18/18

Transcript for Trump administration issues rule banning bump stocks
Where the Department of Justice is officially banning bump stocks a device makes it easier to fire rounds from a semi automatic weapon. Owners of the device can either turn it into the ATF or destroy them. The Department of Justice estimates tens of thousands of Bob stocks in the United States are still around they gained national attention last year after a gunman Las Vegas rigged his weapon. With the device is killing 58 people attending a concert.

