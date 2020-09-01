Transcript for Trump administration moves to change landmark environmental law

Today where take in another historic step. In our campaign to slash job killing regulations and improve the quality of life for all of our citizens. In the past many Americas of America's most critical infrastructure projects have been tied up and bogged down. By an outrageously slow and burdensome federal approval process and I've been talking about it for a long time. Which takes many many years to get something built get something bill done. In any way the builders there. Not happy nobody is happy takes twenty years it takes thirty years it takes numbers that nobody would even believe. These endless delays waste money key projects from breaking ground and deny jobs to our nation's incredible workers. From day one my administration has made fixing this regulatory nightmare a top. Priority. And we want to build new roads bridges tunnels highways bigger better faster and we want to build them at less cost. That is why. It's for the first time in over forty years today where issuing a proposed new rule. Under the national environmental policy act to completely overhaul the dysfunctional bureaucratic system. That has created these mass of obstructions. Now we're going to have very strong regulation but it's gonna go very quickly. And if it does in pass it's gonna not pass quickly doesn't have to take ten years. Or much longer than that. These proposed reforms will reduce traffic on our cities connector a rural communities and get Americans where they need to go more quickly. And more safely. Today's proposal would modernize seamer and honorary process. The proposed rule would make common sense changes to establish a presumptive two year time limit for environmental impact statements. Require federal agencies requesting information from applicants and the public earlier in the process. Increase coordination by agencies to reduce delays. Avoid duplication by facilitating use of documents required by other statutes or prepared by state tribal or local agencies. And ensure that the regulations reflect current modern technologies. The proposed rule would provide for a faster process while ensuring that agencies analyze and consider the environmental impacts of proposed actions. And reasonable alternatives to address significant impacts. It's important to note that the proposal would reform the process of gathering. Information on environmental effects but would not change any substantive environmental law or regulation. Such as the Clean Air Act the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act. Nothing in the proposal would eliminate the protections that congress has enacted to safeguard air environment and the American people. We all care about the environment. While we are talking about are cumbersome unnecessary. Overly burdensome duplicative. And outdated regulations. Many of these regulations. Have not been. Updated modernized. In decades. Well we're seeking is common sense solutions. Is I and repeat that again we all care about the environment. What we need to give as regulators is certainty. To the regulated community. So that if a project we're not to go forward they deserve a quick note. Right now we string along. So many people who are waiting decades. For answers from the federal government and again that is not responsible governing.

