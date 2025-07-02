Trump administration pauses $6B in education programs ahead of school year

Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis discussing the potential impact the pause in funding would have for after-school, student support and other programs.

July 2, 2025

