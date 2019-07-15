Transcript for Trump administration rolls out 'third country' asylum rule

They trump administration is likely to face legal challenges. In this new asylum ruled the third country asylum rule. Bars anyone who traveled through another country from Seeking Asylum in the US so that means that people. Who have come from Central America through Mexico and did not apply for asylum there. Won't be able to get it here the American Civil Liberties Union says the rule is on lawful. And that it is an attempt to reverse our country's commitment to press attacked those were fleeing danger. This rule by the white goes into effect tomorrow.

