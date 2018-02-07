-
Now Playing: Democrats regret not fighting for Obama's SCOTUS pick
-
Now Playing: Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire, Trump to get second SCOTUS pick
-
Now Playing: Trump administration tackles SCOTUS replacement
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for battle over his Supreme Court pick
-
Now Playing: On Court, Trump 'has a good cop, bad cop approach & he's both cops'
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: Trump will get votes needed for High Court pick
-
Now Playing: In divided country, voters grapple with 'grace and understanding'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Klobuchar: Court nominee should be a 'balanced person'
-
Now Playing: Collins: Trump shortlist has judges 'I could not vote for'
-
Now Playing: Trump is not backing down from his tough stance on migrants at the border
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee list narrowed to 5, Trump says
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's narrowed Supreme Court justice list to 5 names
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump mulls Supreme Court pick ahead of weekend trip
-
Now Playing: Trump celebrates tax cuts, talks mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the future of the Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: New GOP ad attacks 'unhinged' Democrats
-
Now Playing: Trump: Journalists should be free from fear of being attacked while doing their job
-
Now Playing: President considering replacement for John Kelly: Sources
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tammy Duckworth appears with baby at DC immigration march
-
Now Playing: Date and location set for Trump to hold sit-down with Putin