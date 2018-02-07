Transcript for Trump administration tackles SCOTUS replacement

Are we do want would start with president trump and predicting. That it's going to be an ugly battle to get a Supreme Court justice replacement named. Yet the president's list of now more than two dozen candidates has been dwindled down as dramatically smaller and we're learning now that moderate Republican senator Susan Collins. Maybe a tough sell ABC's Kenneth Noland joins us now with the latest from Washington mourning Kenneth. LeBron James likely not on president trumps with Maggie and can that's my yes we've learned. The president is out to five potential Supreme Court nominees who are said to be under serious consideration. To replace justice Anthony Kennedy. President come back in Washington and back to preparing for battle over his pick for the Supreme Court. It's probably going to be vicious because the other side all they can do is obstruct and resist you know the whole thing has resist. The president on Fox News hitting Democrats. Resistance could also come from some members of his own party. I hate each candidate for this important position. Who would overturn Roe vs. Wade would not be acceptable to me. Because that would indicate and activists agenda. For the president asked potential nominees about the landmark abortion case well that's a big win and probably not the rule saying don't do that. The Supreme Court showdown comes as the president continues to deal with backlash from a zero tolerance immigration policy and massive rallies over the weekend in cities across the country. To protest the policy that led to illegal immigrants and we have regions of the border and I understand rules I understand process I channel that. This but children would have been children. From celebrities from politicians. Some including democratic senator Elizabeth Warren on CNN criticize the immigration and customs enforcement. We need to rebuild. Our immigration system from top to bottom. Starting. But I read what I. President trump sees them as calm as saying Democrats won't open borders and massive crime an issue he believes. Me thinks will help Democrats during the midterm election bagging Condace partner Kenneth mountain there.

