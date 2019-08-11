Transcript for Trump says he hasn't agreed to roll back tariffs

Well they'd like apple rolled back Gavin agreed to anything John it would like to get somewhat overall back not a complete rollback. Does that not won't do it. But we're getting along very well with John that they want to make good deal frankly that want to make it still a lot more than I do I'm very happy right now would take it'd billions of dollars. I'm very happy. Giant would like to make it feel much more than I would.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.