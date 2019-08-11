Trump says he hasn't agreed to roll back tariffs

In opposition to an announcement that the U.S. and China would begin to roll back tariffs on Thursday, Trump says he hasn't agreed to the roll backs.
0:26 | 11/08/19

Well they'd like apple rolled back Gavin agreed to anything John it would like to get somewhat overall back not a complete rollback. Does that not won't do it. But we're getting along very well with John that they want to make good deal frankly that want to make it still a lot more than I do I'm very happy right now would take it'd billions of dollars. I'm very happy. Giant would like to make it feel much more than I would.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

