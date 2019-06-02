Trump aims to eliminate HIV epidemic in America

President Donald Trump's budget will ask for a commitment to eliminate HIV and AIDS within the next 10 years.
0:57 | 02/06/19

Transcript for Trump aims to eliminate HIV epidemic in America
In recent years we have made remarkable progress. In the fight against. HIV and aids. Scientific breakthroughs have brought. They once distant dream. Within reach. My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans. To make the needed commitment. To eliminate. The HE IV epidemic. In the United States. Within ten years we have made incredible. Strides in credit. Together we will defeat age in America and beyond.

