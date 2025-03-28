Trump on whether Americans should purchase a car ahead of auto tariffs

President Donald Trump responded to questions from reporters on tariffs, Canada and Greenland following the swearing in of Alina Habba as U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

March 28, 2025

